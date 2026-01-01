Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Liu brothers
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Liu brothers

Liu brothers

Liu brothers 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 28 minutes
Production year 1953
World premiere 5 January 1953
Release date
5 January 1953 Russia 0+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Bratya Lyu, Brothers Lu, Братья Лю, Bracia Lu, Vennad Lüd
Director
Dmitriy Babichenko
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Liu brothers
Olen i volk 7.0
Olen i volk (1959)
Priklyucheniya Buratino 7.1
Priklyucheniya Buratino (1959)
Privet druzyam 5.2
Privet druzyam (1957)
Malenkiy Shego 6.6
Malenkiy Shego (1956)
Validub 7.1
Validub (1952)
Volshebnyy klad 7.1
Volshebnyy klad (1950)
První housle 6.5
První housle (1958)

Cartoon rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more