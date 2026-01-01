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Kak pishetsya slovo Solntse
Kak pishetsya slovo Solntse
, 1978
Kak pishetsya slovo Solntse
USSR / Drama / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Alisher Karymshakov
Baken Kydykeyeva
Medel Maniyazov
Asel Abdieva
Gulsara Adzhibekova
Tursun Temirkulov
Director
Usenzhan Ibragimov
Writer
Valentina Malinovskaya
Composer
Rumil Vildanov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 6 minutes
Production year
1978
Production
Kirghizfilm
Also known as
Kak pishetsya slovo Solntse, Аманат
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