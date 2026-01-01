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Poster of Kak pishetsya slovo Solntse
Kinoafisha Films Kak pishetsya slovo Solntse

Kak pishetsya slovo Solntse

, 1978
Kak pishetsya slovo Solntse
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Kak pishetsya slovo Solntse

Cast

Alisher Karymshakov
Baken Kydykeyeva
Medel Maniyazov
Asel Abdieva
Gulsara Adzhibekova
Tursun Temirkulov
Director Usenzhan Ibragimov
Writer Valentina Malinovskaya
Composer Rumil Vildanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1978
Production Kirghizfilm
Also known as
Kak pishetsya slovo Solntse, Аманат

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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