Captive Diplomats
Captive Diplomats

Captive Diplomats

Captive Diplomats 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 1977
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Diplomaty ponevole, Dyplomaty mymovoli, Involuntarily Diplomats, Дипломати мимоволі, Дипломаты поневоле
Director
Aleksei Mishurin
Cast
Roman Filippov
Roman Filippov
Nikolay Shutko
Marharyta Krynytsyna
Lidiya Stilik
5.9
Rate 14 votes
5.5 IMDb
Best Comedies 
