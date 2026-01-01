Menu
Poster of Generous Night
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Generous Night

Generous Night

Generous Night 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1976
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Shchedryy vechir, Щедрий вечір, Щедрый вечер
Director
Aleksandr Muratov
Cast
Vladimir Chubarev
Viktor Miroshnichenko
Galina Demchuk
Fedir Stryhun
Cast and Crew
