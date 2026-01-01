Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Hi, Ralph!
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Hi, Ralph!
5.6

Hi, Ralph!

, 1975
Hi, Ralph!
USSR / Children's / 18+
Poster of Hi, Ralph!
5.6

Cast

Igor Kripak
Dima
Irina Tereshchenko
Irina Georgiyevna
Valentin Grudinin
Kapitan militsii
Viktor Panchenko
Panchenko - militsioner
Natasha Akmaldinova
Rita
Aleksey Tryapitsyn
Bryl - kloun
Leonid Marchenko
Mayor militsii
Ada Voloshina
Nyanechka
Agafya Bolotova
Medsestra
Sergei Shemetilo
Neravnodushniy prokhozhiy
Director Mykhailo Belikov
Writer Mykhailo Belikov, Sergey Bondarenko
Composer Vadim Khrapachov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 24 minutes
Production year 1975
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Ralf, zdravstvuy!, Ральф, здравствуй!

Film rating

5.6
Rate 11 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more