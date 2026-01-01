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5.6
Kinoafisha
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Hi, Ralph!
5.6
Hi, Ralph!
, 1975
Hi, Ralph!
USSR / Children's / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Posters
5.6
Cast
Igor Kripak
Dima
Irina Tereshchenko
Irina Georgiyevna
Valentin Grudinin
Kapitan militsii
Viktor Panchenko
Panchenko - militsioner
Natasha Akmaldinova
Rita
Aleksey Tryapitsyn
Bryl - kloun
Leonid Marchenko
Mayor militsii
Ada Voloshina
Nyanechka
Agafya Bolotova
Medsestra
Sergei Shemetilo
Neravnodushniy prokhozhiy
Director
Mykhailo Belikov
Writer
Mykhailo Belikov
,
Sergey Bondarenko
Composer
Vadim Khrapachov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
24 minutes
Production year
1975
Production
Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Ralf, zdravstvuy!, Ральф, здравствуй!
More
Film rating
5.6
Rate
11
votes
5.6
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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