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4.8
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Earth and Sky Adventures
4.8
Earth and Sky Adventures
, 1974
Zemnyye i nebesnyye priklyucheniya
USSR / Children's, Adventure / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.8
Cast
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Semyon Ivanovich Zhuk
Yelizaveta Dedova
Tanya
Anatolii Mateshko
Stas Khmara
Galina Dolgozvyaga
Galya's Mother
Yelena Plyuyko
Galya
Valeriy Provotorov
Alyosha
Sergey Grando
Borya Lando
Sergei Maslobojshchikov
Roma
Aleksandr Dudogo
Sasha Shvydkiy
Lyudmila Ivashchenko
Lida
Director
Igor Vetrov
Writer
Yuriy Parkhomenko
Composer
Ivan Karabits
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 9 minutes
Production year
1974
Production
Kinostudia imeni Dovzenko
Also known as
Zemnyye i nebesnyye priklyucheniya, Earthly and Heavenly Adventures, Земные и небесные приключения
More
Film rating
4.8
Rate
13
votes
Stills
Showtimes
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