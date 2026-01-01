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Poster of Earth and Sky Adventures
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Earth and Sky Adventures
4.8

Earth and Sky Adventures

, 1974
Zemnyye i nebesnyye priklyucheniya
USSR / Children's, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Earth and Sky Adventures
4.8

Cast

Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Semyon Ivanovich Zhuk
Yelizaveta Dedova
Tanya
Anatolii Mateshko
Anatolii Mateshko
Stas Khmara
Galina Dolgozvyaga
Galya's Mother
Yelena Plyuyko
Galya
Valeriy Provotorov
Alyosha
Sergey Grando
Borya Lando
Sergei Maslobojshchikov
Roma
Aleksandr Dudogo
Sasha Shvydkiy
Lyudmila Ivashchenko
Lida
Director Igor Vetrov
Writer Yuriy Parkhomenko
Composer Ivan Karabits
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 9 minutes
Production year 1974
Production Kinostudia imeni Dovzenko
Also known as
Zemnyye i nebesnyye priklyucheniya, Earthly and Heavenly Adventures, Земные и небесные приключения

Film rating

4.8
Rate 13 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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