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Poster of Vot i leto proshlo
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Vot i leto proshlo
6.4

Vot i leto proshlo

, 1972
Vot i leto proshlo
USSR / Family / 18+
Poster of Vot i leto proshlo
6.4

Cast

Sveta Anisimova
Zhenya
Boris Gitin
Andrey Rybakov - papa Tyomi
Galina Makarova
babushka Natasha
Leonid Kanevskiy
Leonid Kanevskiy
dyadya Garik
Lyonya Naumov
Tyoma
Elvira Garina
Galina Rybakova - mama Tyomy
Sasha Korabelnikov
Vova Kovalyonok
Georgiy Lavrov
Tamara Muzhenko
Zhenshchina na shkolnom bazare
Director Aleksandr Igishev
Writer Arkady Inin
Composer Lev Moller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 21 October 1972
Release date
21 October 1972 Russia 0+
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Vot i leto proshlo, Вот и лето прошло..., Vot i Leto Proshlo...

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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