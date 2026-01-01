Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Vot i leto proshlo
6.4
Vot i leto proshlo
, 1972
Vot i leto proshlo
USSR / Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Cast
Sveta Anisimova
Zhenya
Boris Gitin
Andrey Rybakov - papa Tyomi
Galina Makarova
babushka Natasha
Leonid Kanevskiy
dyadya Garik
Lyonya Naumov
Tyoma
Elvira Garina
Galina Rybakova - mama Tyomy
Sasha Korabelnikov
Vova Kovalyonok
Georgiy Lavrov
Tamara Muzhenko
Zhenshchina na shkolnom bazare
Director
Aleksandr Igishev
Writer
Arkady Inin
Composer
Lev Moller
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 4 minutes
Production year
1972
World premiere
21 October 1972
Release date
21 October 1972
Russia
0+
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Vot i leto proshlo, Вот и лето прошло..., Vot i Leto Proshlo...
More
Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Vot i leto proshlo
The City of Masters
Family
1965, USSR
7.0
Летние впечатления о планете Z
Family, Sci-Fi
1986, USSR
5.0
Shchenok
Drama, Family
1988, USSR
5.0
Cars 2
Animation, Comedy, Family
2011, USA
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree