Films
Zozulya with diploma
18+
Comedy
Romantic
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 4 minutes
Production year
1971
World premiere
28 August 1972
Production
Kinostudia imeni Dovzenko
Also known as
Zozulya s diplomom, Зозуля с дипломом
Director
Vadym Illenko
Igor Samborsky
Cast
Vladimir Starostin
Antonina Leftiy
Nonna Koperzhinskaya
Vasyl Symchych
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
