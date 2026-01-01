Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Zozulya with diploma
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Zozulya with diploma

Zozulya with diploma

Zozulya with diploma 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 28 August 1972
Production Kinostudia imeni Dovzenko
Also known as
Zozulya s diplomom, Зозуля с дипломом
Director
Vadym Illenko
Igor Samborsky
Cast
Vladimir Starostin
Antonina Leftiy
Nonna Koperzhinskaya
Vasyl Symchych
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Zozulya with diploma
Matchmaking in Goncharovka 6.4
Matchmaking in Goncharovka (1958)
Proshchayte, faraony! 5.6
Proshchayte, faraony! (1974)
Neposyedy 0.0
Neposyedy (1967)
Mesyats may 5.8
Mesyats may (1965)
Queen of the Gypsies 6.7
Queen of the Gypsies (1976)
Queen of the Gas Station 7.5
Queen of the Gas Station (1962)

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more