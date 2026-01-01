Menu
Poster of Matchmaking in Goncharovka
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Matchmaking in Goncharovka

Matchmaking in Goncharovka

Matchmaking in Goncharovka 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1958
Director
Ihor Zemhano
Cast
Nikita Ilchenko
Nonna Koperzhinskaya
Alla Rolik
Igor Zhilin
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
