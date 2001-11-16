Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2001
World premiere
16 November 2001
Release date
|16 November 2001
|Brazil
|
|12
|16 November 2001
|Germany
|
|12
|13 September 2002
|Poland
|
|
|11 October 2002
|South Africa
|
|
|16 November 2001
|USA
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$7,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$10,229,331
Production
Lionsgate, Lithium Entertainment Group
Also known as
The Wash, The Wash Joint, Balhé a mosodában, Confusões no Lava-Jato, Mä ja mun pomo, The Wash: Hiphopowa myjnia, Мойка, ザ・ウォッシュ