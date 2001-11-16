Menu
Poster of The Wash
Рейтинги
5.0 IMDb Rating: 4.8
Kinoafisha Films The Wash

The Wash

The Wash 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 16 November 2001
Release date
16 November 2001 Brazil 12
16 November 2001 Germany 12
13 September 2002 Poland
11 October 2002 South Africa
16 November 2001 USA
MPAA R
Budget $7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,229,331
Production Lionsgate, Lithium Entertainment Group
Also known as
The Wash, The Wash Joint, Balhé a mosodában, Confusões no Lava-Jato, Mä ja mun pomo, The Wash: Hiphopowa myjnia, Мойка, ザ・ウォッシュ
Director
D J Pooh
Cast
Dr. Dre
Snoop Dogg
Anthony Albano
Tommy Chong
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Wash
Soul Plane 4.7
Soul Plane (2004)
Bones 4.3
Bones (2001)
Lockdown 6.2
Lockdown (2000)
Belly 6.2
Belly (1998)
Friday 7.3
Friday (1995)
The Beach Bum 4.8
The Beach Bum (2019)
Brüno 6.4
Brüno (2008)
Baby Boy 6.4
Baby Boy (2001)
Odnoklassniki.ru: naCLICKay udachu 3.9
Odnoklassniki.ru: naCLICKay udachu (2013)
Hey Watch This 6.0
Hey Watch This (2010)
Starsky & Hutch 6.7
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
Cheech & Chong's Animated Movie 4.7
Cheech & Chong's Animated Movie (2013)

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Dee Loc Man who the hell knockin' at my door like the fuckin' popo's.
[Walks over to the door and looks through peephole]
Dee Loc Oh shit nigga turn that shit down it is the popo's.
Listen to the
soundtrack The Wash
Stills
