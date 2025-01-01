Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Andrey Dushachkin
Andrey Dushachkin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Dushachkin
Andrey Dushachkin
Andrey Dushachkin
Date of Birth
8 February 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
7.7
Nochnoy rezhim
(2022)
5.8
The Sails of My Childhood
(1982)
5.4
Ba-bu
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
History
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2021
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2009
2007
2003
1982
All
17
Films
6
TV Shows
11
Actor
17
Talisman chempionki
Detective
2025, Russia
U tebya est ya
Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
Veronika
Romantic
2023, Russia
7.7
Nochnoy rezhim
Nochnoy rezhim
Thriller
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Dver v proshloe
Detective
2021, Russia
Serdechnye rany
Romantic
2018, Russia
Devushka s glazami cveta neba
Romantic
2017, Russia
Domrabotnica
Romantic, Drama
2015, Russia
Udar Zodiaka
Romantic
2015, Russia
5.3
Chuzhoe lico
Romantic
2015, Russia
Sila lyubvi
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
Ne pokidaj menya
Romantic, War, History
2014, Russia
5.4
Ba-bu
Ba-bu
Drama, Crime
2013, Belarus / Azerbaijan
Ten samuraya
Detective
2009, Belarus
2.9
Shchit otechestva
Shchit otechestva
Action
2007, Belarus
Prison for Godfather
Prison for Godfather
Drama
2003, Belarus
5.8
The Sails of My Childhood
Parusa moyego detstva
Adventure, Family
1982, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree