Andrey Dushachkin

Date of Birth
8 February 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Nochnoy rezhim 7.7
Nochnoy rezhim (2022)
The Sails of My Childhood 5.8
The Sails of My Childhood (1982)
Ba-bu 5.4
Ba-bu (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
17 Films 6 TV Shows 11 Actor 17
Talisman chempionki
Talisman chempionki
Detective 2025, Russia
U tebya est ya
U tebya est ya
Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
Veronika
Veronika
Romantic 2023, Russia
Nochnoy rezhim 7.7
Nochnoy rezhim
Thriller 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Dver v proshloe
Dver v proshloe
Detective 2021, Russia
Serdechnye rany
Serdechnye rany
Romantic 2018, Russia
Devushka s glazami cveta neba
Devushka s glazami cveta neba
Romantic 2017, Russia
Domrabotnica
Domrabotnica
Romantic, Drama 2015, Russia
Udar Zodiaka
Udar Zodiaka
Romantic 2015, Russia
Chuzhoe lico 5.3
Chuzhoe lico
Romantic 2015, Russia
Sila lyubvi
Sila lyubvi
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Ne pokidaj menya
Ne pokidaj menya
Romantic, War, History 2014, Russia
Ba-bu 5.4
Ba-bu
Drama, Crime 2013, Belarus / Azerbaijan
Ten samuraya
Ten samuraya
Detective 2009, Belarus
2.9
Shchit otechestva
Action 2007, Belarus
Prison for Godfather
Prison for Godfather
Drama 2003, Belarus
The Sails of My Childhood 5.8
The Sails of My Childhood
Adventure, Family 1982, USSR
