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Kenji Kamiyama
Kenji Kamiyama Kenji Kamiyama
Kinoafisha Persons Kenji Kamiyama

Kenji Kamiyama

Kenji Kamiyama

Date of Birth
20 March 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 8.4
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (2002)
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim 7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024)
Higashi no Eden 7.3
Higashi no Eden (2009)

Filmography

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi
Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi
Sci-Fi, Anime, Action 2026, Japan
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim 7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2024, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Blade Runner: Black Lotus 6.2
Blade Runner: Black Lotus
Drama, Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2021, Japan/USA
Star Wars: Visions 6.7
Star Wars: Visions
Anime, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2021, USA/Japan
Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045 6.2
Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2020, Japan/USA
Ultraman 6.5
Ultraman
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2019, Japan
Hirune Hime: Shiranai Watashi no Monogatari 6.9
Hirune Hime: Shiranai Watashi no Monogatari Hirune Hime: Shiranai Watashi no Monogatari / Napping Princess
Animation, Fantasy, Drama, Anime 2017, Japan
Watch trailer
Blood-C: The Last Dark 6.1
Blood-C: The Last Dark Blood-C: The Last Dark
Horror, Detective, Animation, Fantasy, Action, Anime 2012, Japan
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