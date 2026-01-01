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About
Kenji Kamiyama
Kenji Kamiyama
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kenji Kamiyama
Kenji Kamiyama
Kenji Kamiyama
Date of Birth
20 March 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
8.4
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
(2002)
7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
(2024)
7.3
Higashi no Eden
(2009)
Filmography
Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi
Sci-Fi, Anime, Action
2026, Japan
7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2024, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Blade Runner: Black Lotus
Drama, Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2021, Japan/USA
6.7
Star Wars: Visions
Anime, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2021, USA/Japan
6.2
Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2020, Japan/USA
6.5
Ultraman
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2019, Japan
6.9
Hirune Hime: Shiranai Watashi no Monogatari
Hirune Hime: Shiranai Watashi no Monogatari / Napping Princess
Animation, Fantasy, Drama, Anime
2017, Japan
Watch trailer
6.1
Blood-C: The Last Dark
Blood-C: The Last Dark
Horror, Detective, Animation, Fantasy, Action, Anime
2012, Japan
Watch trailer
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