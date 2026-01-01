Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Chempiony iz podvorotni
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Chempiony iz podvorotni
4.6

Chempiony iz podvorotni

, 2011
Chempiony iz podvorotni
Ukraine / Sport, Drama / 18+
Poster of Chempiony iz podvorotni
4.6

Cast

Dmitriy Pevtsov
Dmitriy Pevtsov
Olga Drozdova
Olga Drozdova
Aleksey Gorbunov
Aleksey Gorbunov
Ivan Dobronravov
Ivan Dobronravov
Veniamin Pribura
Pushok
Andrii Saminin
Andrii Saminin
Andrey Saminin
Andrey Saminin
Elena Shamova
Makar Ihorovych Tykhomyrov
Maks (2012)
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2011
Also known as
Chempiony iz podvorotni, Чемпионы из подворотни, Чемпіони з підворіття

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Chempiony iz podvorotni

Fúzhōu
Fúzhōu Drama
1994, Ukraine
7.0
Dandelions' Bloom
Dandelions' Bloom Drama
1992, Ukraine
7.0
Stone Soul
Stone Soul Drama
1989, USSR
7.0
Without Por No
Without Por No Drama
2010, Ukraine
6.0
Iuda
Iuda Drama
2013, Russia
6.0
Peremirie
Peremirie Drama
2010, Russia
6.0
Cyborgs: Heroes Never Die
Cyborgs: Heroes Never Die Action, Drama, War
2017, Ukraine
7.0
Kisnevij Golod Drama
1991, USSR / Canada
6.0
Burnt by the Sun 2：Escape
Burnt by the Sun 2：Escape Drama
2010, Germany / Russia / France
5.0
Kuda techet more
Kuda techet more Drama
2018, Russia
5.0
Boris Godoenov
Boris Godoenov Drama
2011, Russia
6.0
Ya
Ya Drama
2009, Russia
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more