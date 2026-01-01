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4.6
Kinoafisha
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Chempiony iz podvorotni
4.6
Chempiony iz podvorotni
, 2011
Chempiony iz podvorotni
Ukraine / Sport, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.6
Cast
Dmitriy Pevtsov
Olga Drozdova
Aleksey Gorbunov
Ivan Dobronravov
Veniamin Pribura
Pushok
Andrii Saminin
Andrey Saminin
Elena Shamova
Makar Ihorovych Tykhomyrov
Maks (2012)
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ukraine
Runtime
2 hours 6 minutes
Production year
2011
Also known as
Chempiony iz podvorotni, Чемпионы из подворотни, Чемпіони з підворіття
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Film rating
4.6
Rate
10
votes
4.6
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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