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Poster of The Music Box
4.1
Kinoafisha Films The Music Box
4.1

The Music Box

, 2018
The Music Box
Italy / Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Music Box
4.1

Cast

Antonio Lujak
Antonella Salvucci
Rachel Daigh
Anita Tenerelli
Fiona Whitelaw
Cearl Pepper
Director John Real
Writer Adriana Marzagalli, John Real
Composer Massimo Filippini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 27 July 2018
Release date
7 March 2019 Italy
15 September 2018 USA
27 July 2018 Viet Nam
Budget €437,000
Worldwide Gross $5,642
Production Ghost Film Pictures, Real Dreams Entertainment
Also known as
The Music Box, El fantasma de la caja de música, Hộp Nhạc Ma Quái, Il Carillon, Sophie - Engel des Todes, The Carillon, Музыкальная шкатулка

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
3.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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