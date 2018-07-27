Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
John Real
Writer
Adriana Marzagalli, John Real
Composer
Massimo Filippini
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
27 July 2018
Release date
|7 March 2019
|Italy
|
|
|15 September 2018
|USA
|
|
|27 July 2018
|Viet Nam
|
|
Budget
€437,000
Worldwide Gross
$5,642
Production
Ghost Film Pictures, Real Dreams Entertainment
Also known as
The Music Box, El fantasma de la caja de música, Hộp Nhạc Ma Quái, Il Carillon, Sophie - Engel des Todes, The Carillon, Музыкальная шкатулка