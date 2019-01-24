Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Edge of Democracy
Poster of The Edge of Democracy
Рейтинги
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Edge of Democracy

The Edge of Democracy

The Edge of Democracy 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Brazil
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2019
Online premiere 24 January 2019
World premiere 24 January 2019
Production Busca Vida Filmes, Doc Society, Violet Films
Also known as
The Edge of Democracy, Al filo de la democracia, Democracia em Vertigem, Impeachment, Am Rande der Demokratie, Bên Bờ Dân Chủ, Edge of Democracy - Democrazia al limite, Krawędź demokracji, La democracia en peligro, Min Zhu De Bian Yuan, På kanten av demokratiet, На краю демократии, ブラジル　消えゆく民主主義, 民主的边缘, 民主邊緣
Director
Petra Costa
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Edge of Democracy
Olmo & the Seagull 7.3
Olmo & the Seagull (2015)
Marighella 5.1
Marighella (2019)
The Cave 7.5
The Cave (2019)
For Sama 8.5
For Sama (2019)
Aquarius 7.5
Aquarius (2016)
Waste Land 7.7
Waste Land (2010)
The Shock Doctrine 7.3
The Shock Doctrine (2009)
Entreatos 7.9
Entreatos (2004)

Film rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Petra Costa A Greek writer said that democracy is only working when the rich feel threatened. Otherwise, oligarchy takes over. From father to son, son to grandson, from grandson to great grandson, and so successively.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more