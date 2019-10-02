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Площадки
6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
War
6.6
War
, 2019
War
India / Thriller / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
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Filming locations
6.6
Cast
Hrithik Roshan
Major Kabir Dhaliwal
Tiger Shroff
Captain Khalid Rahmani
Vaani Kapoor
Naina Verma
Ashutosh Rana
Colonel Sunil Luthra
Anupriya Goenka
Aditi Nahta
Yash Raaj Singh
Saurabh
Mashhoor Amrohi
Firoze Contractor
Sanjeev Vatsa
Rizwan Iiyasi
Dipannita Sharma
Dr. Mallika Singhal
Soni Razdan
Khalid's mother
Director
Siddharth Anand
Writer
Aditya Chopra
,
Shridhar Raghavan
,
Abbas Tyrewala
,
Siddharth Anand
Composer
Ankit Balhara
,
Sanchit Balhara
,
Vishal Dadlani
,
Daniel B. George
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 20 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
2 October 2019
World premiere
2 October 2019
Release date
2 October 2019
Russia
16+
3 October 2019
Australia
MA 15+
2 October 2019
Belgium
16
3 October 2019
France
3 October 2019
Germany
2 October 2019
Great Britain
2 October 2019
India
Also known as
War, Guerra, Project YRF62, Sõda, Untitled Hrithik/Tiger Project, WAR - Hrithk vs Tiger, WAR ウォー!!, Бой, वॉर, 寶萊塢雙雄之戰, The War, War (2019), วอร์, War hindi Movie, hrithik-v-s-tiger, حرب, Fighters, War: Hrithik vs. Tiger, युद्ध
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
23
votes
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
2578
In the Thriller genre
517
In films of India
4
In films of 2019
81
Listen to the
soundtrack
War
Stills
Quotes
Khalid
No one knows Kabir like I do. I can guess his next move. I understand him.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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