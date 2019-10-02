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Poster of War
6.6
Kinoafisha Films War
6.6

War

, 2019
War
India / Thriller / 18+
Poster of War
6.6

Cast

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Major Kabir Dhaliwal
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff
Captain Khalid Rahmani
Vaani Kapoor
Naina Verma
Ashutosh Rana
Ashutosh Rana
Colonel Sunil Luthra
Anupriya Goenka
Aditi Nahta
Yash Raaj Singh
Saurabh
Mashhoor Amrohi
Firoze Contractor
Sanjeev Vatsa
Rizwan Iiyasi
Dipannita Sharma
Dr. Mallika Singhal
Soni Razdan
Soni Razdan
Khalid's mother
Director Siddharth Anand
Writer Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala, Siddharth Anand
Composer Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara, Vishal Dadlani, Daniel B. George
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 2 October 2019
World premiere 2 October 2019
Release date
2 October 2019 Russia 16+
3 October 2019 Australia MA 15+
2 October 2019 Belgium 16
3 October 2019 France
3 October 2019 Germany
2 October 2019 Great Britain
2 October 2019 India
Also known as
War, Guerra, Project YRF62, Sõda, Untitled Hrithik/Tiger Project, WAR - Hrithk vs Tiger, WAR ウォー!!, Бой, वॉर, 寶萊塢雙雄之戰, The War, War (2019), วอร์, War hindi Movie, hrithik-v-s-tiger, حرب, Fighters, War: Hrithik vs. Tiger, युद्ध

Film rating

6.6
Rate 23 votes
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In overall ranking  2578 In the Thriller genre  517 In films of India  4 In films of 2019  81
Listen to the
soundtrack War

Quotes

Khalid No one knows Kabir like I do. I can guess his next move. I understand him.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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