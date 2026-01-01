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3.0
Kinoafisha
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To Serve, or Not to Serve
3.0
To Serve, or Not to Serve
, 2018
To Serve, or Not to Serve
Russia / Comedy, Documentary, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
3.0
Director
Andjei Petras
Writer
Andjei Petras
Composer
Andjei Petras
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
60 minutes
Production year
2018
Also known as
To Serve, or Not to Serve
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Film rating
3.0
Rate
12
votes
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