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Poster of To Serve, or Not to Serve
3.0
Kinoafisha Films To Serve, or Not to Serve
3.0

To Serve, or Not to Serve

, 2018
To Serve, or Not to Serve
Russia / Comedy, Documentary, Drama / 18+
Poster of To Serve, or Not to Serve
3.0
Director Andjei Petras
Writer Andjei Petras
Composer Andjei Petras
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2018
Also known as
To Serve, or Not to Serve

Film rating

3.0
Rate 12 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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