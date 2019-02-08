Menu
Poster of Tremors
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Tremors

Tremors

Temblores / Tremors 18+
Country France / Guatemala / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 15 December 2020
World premiere 8 February 2019
Release date
20 February 2020 Czechia
1 May 2019 France
22 August 2019 Netherlands
20 February 2020 Slovakia
4 September 2020 Spain
Worldwide Gross $121,813
Production Tu Vas Voir Productions, La Casa de Production, Memento Films Production
Also known as
Temblores, Tremors, Chvění, Das Beben, Drgawki, Tremblements, Tremores, Tremur, Virpesiai, Дрожь, 震向性教育
Director
Jayro Bustamante
Cast
Mauricio Armas
Juan Pablo Olyslager
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
