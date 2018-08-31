Menu
Poster of Stree
Рейтинги
7.6 IMDb
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Stree

Stree

Stree 18+
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 31 August 2018
Release date
31 August 2018 India
Worldwide Gross $22,075,730
Production D2R Films, Maddock Films, Skywalk Films
Also known as
Stree, Женщина, स्त्री, 佳節厄靈
Director
Amar Kaushik
Cast
Shraddha Kapoor
Rajkummar Rao
Pankaj Tripathi
Aparshakti Khurana
7.6
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Citizen Usko Sub Ka Naam Kaisai Pata Chal Jata Hai?
Rudra Sub Ka Aadhaarlink Hai Uske Pass
Listen to the
soundtrack Stree
