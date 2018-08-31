Menu
7.6
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Stree
Stree
Stree
18+
Comedy
Romantic
Fantasy
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 8 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
31 August 2018
Release date
31 August 2018
India
Worldwide Gross
$22,075,730
Production
D2R Films, Maddock Films, Skywalk Films
Also known as
Stree, Женщина, स्त्री, 佳節厄靈
Director
Amar Kaushik
Cast
Shraddha Kapoor
Rajkummar Rao
Pankaj Tripathi
Aparshakti Khurana
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Stree
6.4
Luka Chuppi
(2019)
7.5
Bareilly Ki Barfi
(2017)
7.3
Bhediya
(2022)
7.7
Sanju
(2018)
6.6
Pari
(2018)
7.9
Badhaai Ho
(2018)
7.9
Hindi Medium
(2017)
7.6
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana
(2017)
7.6
Newton
(2017)
7.6
13
votes
7.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Quotes
Citizen
Usko Sub Ka Naam Kaisai Pata Chal Jata Hai?
Rudra
Sub Ka Aadhaarlink Hai Uske Pass
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
