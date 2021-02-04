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Poster of Ponayekhali
4.8
Ponayekhali - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ponayekhali
4.8

Ponayekhali

, 2020
Ponayekhali
Russia / Comedy, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ponayekhali
4.8
Ponayekhali - Trailer
Ponayekhali  Trailer

Cast

Semyon Strugachyov
Semyon Strugachyov
Yelena Biryukova
Yelena Biryukova
Artyom Bashenin
Artyom Bashenin
Halil Musaev
Halil Musaev
Svetlana Egorova
Svetlana Egorova
Omar Alibutaev
Omar Alibutaev
Robert Bitaev
Aslan Bizhoyev
Aslan Bizhoyev
Andrey Grigorev-Appolonov
Mikhail Mukhtasipov
Mikhail Mukhtasipov
Vadim Tsallati
Vadim Tsallati
Director Sultan Khazhiroko
Composer Sultan Khazhiroko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 4 February 2021
Release date
4 February 2021 Russia Storm Cinema 12+
Production Storm Cinema
Also known as
Ponayekhali, Понаехали, Ponaekhali

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Ponayekhali - Trailer
Ponayekhali Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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