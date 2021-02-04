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4.8
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Ponayekhali
4.8
Ponayekhali
, 2020
Ponayekhali
Russia / Comedy, Adventure / 18+
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4.8
Ponayekhali
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Semyon Strugachyov
Yelena Biryukova
Artyom Bashenin
Halil Musaev
Svetlana Egorova
Omar Alibutaev
Robert Bitaev
Aslan Bizhoyev
Andrey Grigorev-Appolonov
Mikhail Mukhtasipov
Vadim Tsallati
Director
Sultan Khazhiroko
Composer
Sultan Khazhiroko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2020
World premiere
4 February 2021
Release date
4 February 2021
Russia
Storm Cinema
12+
Production
Storm Cinema
Also known as
Ponayekhali, Понаехали, Ponaekhali
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
4.5
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