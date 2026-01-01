Menu
Kinoafisha Films Sword in the Stone

Sword in the Stone

The Sword in the Stone 18+
Country USA
Production year 2024
Director
Juan Carlos Fresnadillo
Cast and Crew
0.0
0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
