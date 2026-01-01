Cast
Valentin Golubenko
Stepan Tverdokhlib
Zhorzh Novitskiy
Viktor Ukhov
Yuriy Bogdanov
Pavel Lukyanenko
Cast and Crew
Director
Vladimir Strelkov
Writer
Aleksandr Moldavsky
Composer
Eduard Khagagortyan
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
1979
World premiere
20 December 1979
Release date
|18 February 1980
|Russia
|
|12+
|18 February 1980
|Hungary
|
|
|22 December 1979
|USA
|
|
|20 December 1979
|USSR
|
|
Production
Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Allegro s ognyom, Allegro Con Brio, Аллегро с огнём