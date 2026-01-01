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Poster of Allegro s ognyom
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Allegro s ognyom
6.9

Allegro s ognyom

, 1979
Allegro s ognyom
USSR / Action / 18+
Poster of Allegro s ognyom
6.9

Cast

Vladimir Zamanskiy
Vladimir Zamanskiy
Mikhail Ivankov
Valentin Golubenko
Stepan Tverdokhlib
Sergey Losev
Boris Rashevskiy
Sergey Polezhayev
Komandyushchiy
Naum Kavunovsky
Shkiper
Viktor Mikhaylov
Viktor Mikhaylov
Yuliy Makarov
Zhorzh Novitskiy
Viktor Ukhov
Lyudmila Yaroshenko
Lena
Yuriy Bogdanov
Pavel Lukyanenko
Fyodor Valikov
Chalyy
Director Vladimir Strelkov
Writer Aleksandr Moldavsky
Composer Eduard Khagagortyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 20 December 1979
Release date
18 February 1980 Russia 12+
18 February 1980 Hungary
22 December 1979 USA
20 December 1979 USSR
Production Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Allegro s ognyom, Allegro Con Brio, Аллегро с огнём

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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