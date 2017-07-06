Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Mosquito
7.8
Mosquito
, 2017
Mosquito
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
7.8
Mosquito
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Cast
Su Rynard
Jeremy Renner
Narrator
Director
Su Rynard
Writer
Mark Monroe
Composer
Tom Third
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 2 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
6 July 2017
Production
Yap Films
Also known as
Mosquito, Moszkító - Az ítéletnap, Москиты
More
Film rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Film Trailers
All trailers
Mosquito
Dubbed trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree