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Poster of Mosquito
7.8
Mosquito - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mosquito
7.8

Mosquito

, 2017
Mosquito
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mosquito
7.8
Mosquito - Dubbed trailer
Mosquito  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Su Rynard
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner
Narrator
Director Su Rynard
Writer Mark Monroe
Composer Tom Third
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 2 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 6 July 2017
Production Yap Films
Also known as
Mosquito, Moszkító - Az ítéletnap, Москиты

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Mosquito - Dubbed trailer
Mosquito Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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