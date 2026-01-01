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Posledniy romantik
Posledniy romantik
, 2017
Posledniy romantik
Russia / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Andrey Nekrasov
Boris
Julia Kuikka
Natasha
Nadezhda Tolubeeva
Maria
Lyudmila Isakova
Leonid Prokofev
Victoria Fyodorova
Tatyana Dubinchenko
Neighbor #1
Natalya Myznikova
Neighbor #3
Regina Shchukina
Neighbor #2
Director
Ivan Kulnev
Writer
Sergey Skuratenok
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 2 minutes
Production year
2017
Also known as
Posledniy romantik, Последний романтик
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0.0
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