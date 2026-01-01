Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Posledniy romantik
Kinoafisha Films Posledniy romantik

Posledniy romantik

, 2017
Posledniy romantik
Russia / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Posledniy romantik

Cast

Andrey Nekrasov
Andrey Nekrasov
Boris
Julia Kuikka
Natasha
Nadezhda Tolubeeva
Nadezhda Tolubeeva
Maria
Lyudmila Isakova
Leonid Prokofev
Victoria Fyodorova
Tatyana Dubinchenko
Neighbor #1
Natalya Myznikova
Neighbor #3
Regina Shchukina
Neighbor #2
Director Ivan Kulnev
Writer Sergey Skuratenok
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 2 minutes
Production year 2017
Also known as
Posledniy romantik, Последний романтик

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Trassa «More — more»
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more