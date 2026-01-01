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Filmography
Nadezhda Tolubeeva
Nadezhda Tolubeeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadezhda Tolubeeva
Nadezhda Tolubeeva
Nadezhda Tolubeeva
Date of Birth
4 February 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Place of Birth
Saint Petersburg, Soviet Union
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.1
Kontributsiya
(2016)
6.4
Kharms
(2017)
6.4
Peremirie
(2010)
Filmography
5.5
Merzlaya zemlya
Drama, Thriller
2023, Russia/USA
Zhenskoe delo
Crime, Detective
2022, Russia
6.4
Kharms
Kharms
Drama, Biography
2017, Russia / Lithuania / North Macedonia
Watch trailer
Posledniy romantik
Posledniy romantik
Romantic, Comedy
2017, Russia
7.1
Kontributsiya
Kontributsiya
History, Detective
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
6.2
Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg
Drama, Romantic
2013, Russia / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.5
Posledneye Leto
Posledneye Leto
Drama
2013, Russia
6.4
Peremirie
Peremirie
Drama
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
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