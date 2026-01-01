Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Zhizn posle zhizni

Zhizn posle zhizni

18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Production year 2018
Director
Dmitry Astrakhan
Dmitry Astrakhan
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Zhizn posle zhizni
Nothing to Hide 5.4
Nothing to Hide (2018)
You Are My Only Love 7.5
You Are My Only Love (1993)
Give Me Moonlight 5.0
Give Me Moonlight (2000)
Tyomnaya noch 5.2
Tyomnaya noch (2004)
Sudba diversanta 3.3
Sudba diversanta (2021)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more