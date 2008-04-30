Menu
Poster of Daddy Cool
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Daddy Cool

Daddy Cool

15 ans et demi 18+
Synopsis

Philippe Le Tallec, a scientist living in the USA, has to come back to France to look after his young girl Eglantine. But it seems Eglantine cares more about parties and boyfriends than her uncool dad ...
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 30 April 2008
Release date
30 April 2008 France
30 April 2008 USA
Worldwide Gross $4,322,728
Production Gaumont International, Pulsar Productions, Bikini Films
Also known as
15 ans et demi ..., Daddy Cool, 15 Anos e Meio, 15 ans et demi, 15hronos belas, Daddy Cool - Non rompere papà, Ma fille a 14 ans, Mint(a)apa, Um Pai Fora de Prazo, Крутой папочка
Director
François Desagnat
François Desagnat
Thomas Sorriaux
Cast
Daniel Auteuil
Daniel Auteuil
Juliette Lamboley
François Damiens
François Damiens
Lionel Abelanski
Lionel Abelanski
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
