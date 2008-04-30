Philippe Le Tallec, a scientist living in the USA, has to come back to France to look after his young girl Eglantine. But it seems Eglantine cares more about parties and boyfriends than her uncool dad ...
CountryFrance
Runtime1 hour 37 minutes
Production year2008
World premiere30 April 2008
Release date
30 April 2008
France
30 April 2008
USA
Worldwide Gross$4,322,728
ProductionGaumont International, Pulsar Productions, Bikini Films
Also known as
15 ans et demi ..., Daddy Cool, 15 Anos e Meio, 15 ans et demi, 15hronos belas, Daddy Cool - Non rompere papà, Ma fille a 14 ans, Mint(a)apa, Um Pai Fora de Prazo, Крутой папочка