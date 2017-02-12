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7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Ghost Hunting
7.2
Ghost Hunting
, 2017
Ghost Hunting
France / Documentary / 18+
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7.2
Cast
Ramzi Maqdisi
Self
Ramzi Maqdisi
Self
Mohammed Khattab
Self
Mohammed Khattab
Self
Wafa Mari
Self
Wafa Mari
Self
Atef Al-Akhras
Self
Atef Al-Akhras
Self
Bashar Hassuneh
Self
Bashar Hassuneh
Self
Wadee Hanani
Self
Wadee Hanani
Self
Director
Raed Andoni
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
16 May 2017
World premiere
12 February 2017
Also known as
Ghost Hunting, Geisterjagd, Istiyad Ashbah, La Chasse aux fantômes, Wspominając demony
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
12
votes
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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