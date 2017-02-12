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Poster of Ghost Hunting
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Ghost Hunting
7.2

Ghost Hunting

, 2017
Ghost Hunting
France / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Ghost Hunting
7.2

Cast

Ramzi Maqdisi
Ramzi Maqdisi
Self
Ramzi Maqdisi
Ramzi Maqdisi
Self
Mohammed Khattab
Self
Mohammed Khattab
Self
Wafa Mari
Self
Wafa Mari
Self
Atef Al-Akhras
Self
Atef Al-Akhras
Self
Bashar Hassuneh
Self
Bashar Hassuneh
Self
Wadee Hanani
Self
Wadee Hanani
Self
Director Raed Andoni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 16 May 2017
World premiere 12 February 2017
Also known as
Ghost Hunting, Geisterjagd, Istiyad Ashbah, La Chasse aux fantômes, Wspominając demony

Film rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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