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6.5
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Nepal Forever
6.5
Nepal Forever
, 2012
Nepal foreva
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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6.5
Nepal Forever
Trailer
Trailer
Director
Alena Polunina
Writer
Alena Polunina
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
5 December 2012
Also known as
Nepal foreva, Nepal Forever, Nepalas foreva, Непал форева
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
12
votes
6.7
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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