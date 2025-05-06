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Poster of MULT v kino. Vypusk # 52
Kinoafisha Films MULT v kino. Vypusk # 52

MULT v kino. Vypusk # 52

, 2017
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 52
Russia / Animation, Children's, Family / 18+
Poster of MULT v kino. Vypusk # 52
Director Andrey Bakhurin, Evgeny Golovin, Arsen Khachaturyan, Dmitry Lazarev
Writer Dmitriy Akimov, Aleksandr Karyayev, Natalya Kharpalyova, Svetlana Malashina
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 2017
Also known as
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 52, Мульт в кино. Выпуск # 52: Мир. Мульт. Май!

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Updated 6 May 2025
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