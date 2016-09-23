Similar films for Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert
The Ground beneath my Feet Drama
2019, Austria
6.0
Gruber geht Drama
2015, Austria
6.0
Bergman Island Drama
2021, France
6.0
Fabian Drama, Romantic
2021, Germany
7.0
My Little Sister Drama
2020, Switzerland / Germany
6.0
The Night Doctor Crime, Drama, Thriller
2020, France
6.0
Das Ende der Wahrheit / Blame Game Thriller
2019, Germany
6.0
By the Grace of God Drama
2019, France
7.0
Pure Drama
2009, Sweden
7.0
Hot Milk Drama
2025, Great Britain
5.0
The Young Karl Marx Drama
2017, Germany / France / Belgium
6.0
Next Door Comedy
2021, USA / Germany
6.0