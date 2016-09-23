Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert
6.1

Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert

, 2016
Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert
Austria / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert
6.1

Cast

Vicky Krieps
Vicky Krieps
Pia Hierzegger
Pia Hierzegger
Pheline Roggan
Manuel Rubey
Manuel Rubey
Marcel Mohab
Andreas Kiendl
Director Marie Kreutzer
Writer Marie Kreutzer
Composer Florian Blauensteiner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 23 September 2016
Release date
23 September 2016 Austria
9 February 2017 Germany
Also known as
Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert, We Used to Be Cool, Byliśmy cool, Régen menőbbek voltunk

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert

The Ground beneath my Feet
The Ground beneath my Feet Drama
2019, Austria
6.0
Gruber geht
Gruber geht Drama
2015, Austria
6.0
Bergman Island
Bergman Island Drama
2021, France
6.0
Fabian
Fabian Drama, Romantic
2021, Germany
7.0
My Little Sister
My Little Sister Drama
2020, Switzerland / Germany
6.0
The Night Doctor
The Night Doctor Crime, Drama, Thriller
2020, France
6.0
Das Ende der Wahrheit / Blame Game
Das Ende der Wahrheit / Blame Game Thriller
2019, Germany
6.0
By the Grace of God
By the Grace of God Drama
2019, France
7.0
Pure
Pure Drama
2009, Sweden
7.0
Hot Milk
Hot Milk Drama
2025, Great Britain
5.0
The Young Karl Marx
The Young Karl Marx Drama
2017, Germany / France / Belgium
6.0
Next Door
Next Door Comedy
2021, USA / Germany
6.0
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Hokum
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
Otets
Otets
2026, Russia, Drama, War
Litvyak
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more