Manuel Rubey
Manuel Rubey
Date of Birth
26 March 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
The Glory of Life
(2024)
7.1
80 Plus
(2024)
6.9
Gruber geht
(2015)
Filmography
7
Films
7
Actor
7
7.3
The Glory of Life
The Glory of Life
Drama
2024, Germany
7.1
80 Plus
80 Plus
Comedy
2024, Austria / Germany
6.6
Corsage
Corsage
Biography, Drama, History
2022, Austria / Luxembourg / Germany / France
Watch trailer
6.5
Once Were Rebels
Waren einmal Revoluzzer / Once Were Rebels
Drama, Comedy
2019, Austria
6.1
Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert
Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert
Comedy, Drama
2016, Austria
6.9
Gruber geht
Gruber geht
Drama
2015, Austria
6.8
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch!
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch!
Musical, Drama, Biography
2008, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
