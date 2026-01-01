Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Manuel Rubey
Manuel Rubey Manuel Rubey
Kinoafisha Persons Manuel Rubey

Manuel Rubey

Manuel Rubey

Date of Birth
26 March 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Glory of Life 7.2
The Glory of Life (2024)
80 Plus 7.1
80 Plus (2024)
Gruber geht 6.9
Gruber geht (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Glory of Life 7.3
The Glory of Life The Glory of Life
Drama 2024, Germany
80 Plus 7.1
80 Plus 80 Plus
Comedy 2024, Austria / Germany
Corsage 6.6
Corsage Corsage
Biography, Drama, History 2022, Austria / Luxembourg / Germany / France
Watch trailer
Once Were Rebels 6.5
Once Were Rebels Waren einmal Revoluzzer / Once Were Rebels
Drama, Comedy 2019, Austria
Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert 6.1
Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert
Comedy, Drama 2016, Austria
Gruber geht 6.9
Gruber geht Gruber geht
Drama 2015, Austria
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch! 6.8
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch! Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch!
Musical, Drama, Biography 2008, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more