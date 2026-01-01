Marie Kreutzer

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Filmography

Genre
Year
Corsage 6.6
Corsage Corsage
Biography, Drama, History 2022, Austria / Luxembourg / Germany / France
What We Wanted 5.9
What We Wanted Was wir wollten
Drama 2020, Austria
The Ground beneath my Feet 6.5
The Ground beneath my Feet Der Boden unter den Füssen / The Ground Beneath My Feet
Drama 2019, Austria
Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert 6.1
Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert
Comedy, Drama 2016, Austria
Gruber geht 6.9
Gruber geht Gruber geht
Drama 2015, Austria
