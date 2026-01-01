Menu
Marie Kreutzer
Marie Kreutzer
Marie Kreutzer
Marie Kreutzer
Marie Kreutzer
Date of Birth
1 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.9
Gruber geht
(2015)
6.6
Corsage
(2022)
6.5
The Ground beneath my Feet
(2019)
Filmography
5
6.6
Corsage
Corsage
Biography, Drama, History
2022, Austria / Luxembourg / Germany / France
Watch trailer
5.9
What We Wanted
Was wir wollten
Drama
2020, Austria
6.5
The Ground beneath my Feet
Der Boden unter den Füssen / The Ground Beneath My Feet
Drama
2019, Austria
6.1
Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert
Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert
Comedy, Drama
2016, Austria
6.9
Gruber geht
Gruber geht
Drama
2015, Austria
