Mr. Crystal[after the show ends]Thank you! Thank you! You're too kind! I appreciate it, really, I do! Look, I am very proud of this show! We did great work here, great work! And my good friend Clay, great to have him back, right?
[the audience cheers]
Mr. CrystalYeah! And listen, I look forward to seeing this show run in my theater, for many, many years to come. Right, Moon?
[Jimmy turns only to see that Buster and the cast are gone much to his shock]
Mr. Crystal[saying goodnight to Porsha, who is not in her room]Goodnight, Porsha!... Alright, be that way, I don't care. Spoiled little brat!
RositaListen, you guys, I have dreamt of performing in Redshore City since I was a little kid. And besides, I just convinced my husband to babysit for the next 24 hours, and I am not gonna waste an opportunity like that. So come on. We've got nothing to lose.
[Buster has just been told by talent scout, Suki Lane that he is not good enough and will never make into the big league]
NanaNever mind what this person you don't even know said. Do YOU think you're good enough?
NanaThen, you must fight for what you believe in! Guts, Stamina, Faith! Those are the things you need now! Because without them... well, maybe that scout was right... "maybe" you're not good enough.
[She seems to leaves, but looks back to check on Buster who is taking in her words by heart]
Miss Crawly[Buster has just put Miss Crawley in charge. Military music is heard as she rides around in a cherry picker, uncharacteristically barking orders from a megaphone at Mason the walrus set worker]MASON!
Porsha Crystal[Porsha enters with shopping bags on each arm]Hey, everybody!
Miss Crawly[turning the cherry picker to face Porsha, shouts through the megaphone]YOU'RE TWO HOURS LATE FOR REHEARSAL!
Porsha Crystal[confused]Wait. Wait, where's the koala? Who are you?
Miss CrawlyI'M IN CHARGE! THAT'S WHO! NOW, GET YOUR TAIL TO WARDROBE, SWEETHEART.
Buster Moon[Buster is starting a rehearsal with Ash and Gunter by his side]Lots of energy now, and...
[a groan issues off camera. Buster, Ash and Gunter react in horror as they see... an alarmingly disheveled and traumatized Miss Crawly enters groaning, having returned from her ordeal with Clay Calloway's security system]
[Miss Crawly starts imitating the sound of Clay Calloway firing his paintball gun as she hobbles away, still traumatized]
Miss CrawlyPew... Pew! Pew! Pew! Pew! Pew...! Pew! Pew!
Ash[floored; as Miss Crawly continues to "pew, pew"]Wow... She's really a mess!
Nooshy[Johnny has declared to Claus Kickenklober that he wants to make street dancer Nooshie his choregraphy instructor, much to the condescending ire of Kickenklober. Nooshie has Johnny's back]I only need him for two days.
Klaus KickenkloberTwo days? *Two-Hundred* years, more like.