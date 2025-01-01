Menu
Sing 2 Movie Quotes

Buster Moon You're a genius, Gunther!
Gunter Mama always said, "Gunther, you're not as stupid as your papa."
Buster Moon Dream big dreams. That's what they always said, right?
Buster Moon We're gonna put on this show whether Crystal wants it or not. But first... we're gonna jump out that window.
Meena Meena, Rosita, Johnny, Gunter, Ash, Nooshy, Miss Crawly: What?
Clay Calloway I'm beginning to like this guy.
Gunter [Doorbell rings] Maybe it's, like, room service?
Security guard [Knocking loudly at the door] Open this door or you're dead, Moon!
Gunter Okay, it's not room service.
Klaus Kickenklober Tippy-toes! Tippy-toes! I don't see your tippy-toes!
Buster Moon Buster Moon: No sir I'm not a loser. We did what we came here to do. And there's nothing you can say or do to change that
Nooshy I knew you were a weirdo!
Mr. Crystal [after the show ends] Thank you! Thank you! You're too kind! I appreciate it, really, I do! Look, I am very proud of this show! We did great work here, great work! And my good friend Clay, great to have him back, right?
[the audience cheers]
Mr. Crystal Yeah! And listen, I look forward to seeing this show run in my theater, for many, many years to come. Right, Moon?
[Jimmy turns only to see that Buster and the cast are gone much to his shock]
Mr. Crystal Moon?
[the audience begins to laugh at Jimmy, who goes afraid and humiliated until he sees a furious Suki accompanied by six police officers]
Suki Officers, arrest that wolf!
Ash Hey, Rick, how come you're only paying me half what the other acts get?
Rick I pay what I think you're worth, sweetheart.
Ash Okay, see, I have this rule about not letting guys like you tell me what I'm worth. So, you know, unless I get paid like everyone else, I'm outta here!
Rick [mocking laughter] This is the only club in town! Where else are you gonna play?
Ash I have no idea, but I'm sure as heck not sticking around here!
[to Buster]
Ash Let's go!
[Ash and Buster leave]
Rick No, no, wait a minute! But you've gotta do the encore! Hey! Ash!
Ash Deal with it, sweetheart!
Mr. Crystal [saying goodnight to Porsha, who is not in her room] Goodnight, Porsha!... Alright, be that way, I don't care. Spoiled little brat!
Rosita Listen, you guys, I have dreamt of performing in Redshore City since I was a little kid. And besides, I just convinced my husband to babysit for the next 24 hours, and I am not gonna waste an opportunity like that. So come on. We've got nothing to lose.
[Buster has just been told by talent scout, Suki Lane that he is not good enough and will never make into the big league]
Nana Never mind what this person you don't even know said. Do YOU think you're good enough?
Buster Moon Well yes, but...
Nana Then, you must fight for what you believe in! Guts, Stamina, Faith! Those are the things you need now! Because without them... well, maybe that scout was right... "maybe" you're not good enough.
[She seems to leaves, but looks back to check on Buster who is taking in her words by heart]
Miss Crawly [Buster has just put Miss Crawley in charge. Military music is heard as she rides around in a cherry picker, uncharacteristically barking orders from a megaphone at Mason the walrus set worker] MASON!
Mason [startled] Whoa?
Miss Crawly THAT VOLCANO SHOULD'VE BEEN FINISHED YESTERDAY
Mason [salutes nervously] W-We're on it, Miss Crawley!
Miss Crawly YOU BETTER BE!
[to Meena and Darius, who are rehearsing]
Miss Crawly MEENA! DARIUS! TAKE IT FROM THE TOP AN' THIS TIME, PUT A LITTLE JUICE IN IT, WILL YA?
Meena I'm trying my best, Miss. Crawley...
Darius A little juice?
Porsha Crystal [Porsha enters with shopping bags on each arm] Hey, everybody!
Miss Crawly [turning the cherry picker to face Porsha, shouts through the megaphone] YOU'RE TWO HOURS LATE FOR REHEARSAL!
Porsha Crystal [confused] Wait. Wait, where's the koala? Who are you?
Miss Crawly I'M IN CHARGE! THAT'S WHO! NOW, GET YOUR TAIL TO WARDROBE, SWEETHEART.
Buster Moon [Buster is starting a rehearsal with Ash and Gunter by his side] Lots of energy now, and...
[a groan issues off camera. Buster, Ash and Gunter react in horror as they see... an alarmingly disheveled and traumatized Miss Crawly enters groaning, having returned from her ordeal with Clay Calloway's security system]
Buster Moon [concerned] Miss. Crawly?
[Miss Crawly continues to groan and whimper and moves towards Buster in a zombie-like manner before grabbing him by the collar]
Miss Crawly [panicky and fervently] You can't go back there, Mr. Moon! Never! NEVER!
Buster Moon What happened to you?
Miss Crawly That lion you see, he's crazy...
[grabs Buster's shirt again; shouts]
Miss Crawly CRAZY! Oh... He's CRAZZZEEEE...
[Miss Crawly starts imitating the sound of Clay Calloway firing his paintball gun as she hobbles away, still traumatized]
Miss Crawly Pew... Pew! Pew! Pew! Pew! Pew...! Pew! Pew!
Ash [floored; as Miss Crawly continues to "pew, pew"] Wow... She's really a mess!
Nooshy [Johnny has declared to Claus Kickenklober that he wants to make street dancer Nooshie his choregraphy instructor, much to the condescending ire of Kickenklober. Nooshie has Johnny's back] I only need him for two days.
Klaus Kickenklober Two days? *Two-Hundred* years, more like.
Nooshy [confident] Two days. He'll be amazing.
Klaus Kickenklober [scoffs] Oh, really? Well, if he is, I Will Eat My Hat!
[smiles evilly]
Porsha Crystal [after a botched acrobatic rehearsal, where Porsha and Gunter fail to grab each other's hands and Gunter slams into an asteroid prop] It's not my fault! He keeps missing the catch!
Gunter [dazed] I think she's trying to kill me.
Gunter [to Buster who is on his laptop; has just gotten an idea for the Sci-Fi Musical] Wait! Wait! Stop your clicky-clacky! I have an even
