Mr. Crystal [after the show ends] Thank you! Thank you! You're too kind! I appreciate it, really, I do! Look, I am very proud of this show! We did great work here, great work! And my good friend Clay, great to have him back, right?

[the audience cheers]

Mr. Crystal Yeah! And listen, I look forward to seeing this show run in my theater, for many, many years to come. Right, Moon?

[Jimmy turns only to see that Buster and the cast are gone much to his shock]

[the audience begins to laugh at Jimmy, who goes afraid and humiliated until he sees a furious Suki accompanied by six police officers]