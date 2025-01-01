Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Man Down
Man Down Movie Quotes
Man Down Movie Quotes
[first lines]
Gabriel Drummer
[guard dog barking]
Devin, I'm at the back entrance. I'm going in...
[now standing over the cot covering the boy's mouth with his hand]
Gabriel Drummer
Okay, it's me.
Johnathan Drummer
Daddy?
Gabriel Drummer
You're okay. Yeah, you're okay. Okay, we're gonna get out of this place now. Come on, baby.
[picks the boy up]
Gabriel Drummer
Hold my hand. Hold my hand...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabriel Drummer
[over the death of a child]
You want a fall guy for this
Counselor Peyton
[reassuringly]
That's your paranoia talking
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabriel Drummer
[to a dying Devin]
Come on mother fucker... fight
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabriel Drummer
[in flash back]
Hey Man Down
Johnathan Drummer
Man Down Too
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Shia LaBeouf
Charlie Shotwell
Gary Oldman
