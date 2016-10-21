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Poster of Manor
8.4
Kinoafisha Films Manor
8.4

Manor

, 2015
Manor
Canada / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Manor
8.4
Director Pier-Luc Latulippe, Martine Fournier
Writer Martine Fournier, Pier-Luc Latulippe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 21 October 2016
Release date
21 October 2016 Canada
Also known as
Manor, Manoir, Nasz dom

Film rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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