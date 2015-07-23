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7.4
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Mallory
7.4
Mallory
, 2015
Mallory
Czechia / Documentary / 18+
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Stills
Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
7.4
Cast
Miroslava Neradová
Self
Vrát'a
Self - Mallory's boyfriend
Krystof
Self - Mallory's son
Ludek
Self - Mallory's boyfriend
Gabriel Pavlík
Self - Mallory's boyfriend
Helena Třeštíková
Self
Director
Helena Třeštíková
Writer
Helena Třeštíková
Composer
Tadeás Vercák
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
23 July 2015
Release date
23 July 2015
Czechia
Production
Negativ
Also known as
Mallory, Melori
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
12
votes
7.3
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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