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Poster of Mallory
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Mallory
7.4

Mallory

, 2015
Mallory
Czechia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Mallory
7.4

Cast

Miroslava Neradová
Self
Vrát'a
Self - Mallory's boyfriend
Krystof
Self - Mallory's son
Ludek
Self - Mallory's boyfriend
Gabriel Pavlík
Self - Mallory's boyfriend
Helena Třeštíková
Self
Director Helena Třeštíková
Writer Helena Třeštíková
Composer Tadeás Vercák
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 23 July 2015
Release date
23 July 2015 Czechia
Production Negativ
Also known as
Mallory, Melori

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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