Cast
Victoria Jackson
Mrs. Taylor
Cast and Crew
Director
Caleb Vetter
Writer
Caleb Vetter, Wesley Elder, Marshal Younger, Torry Martin
Composer
George Pauley
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
7 October 2016
Release date
|7 October 2016
|Russia
|
|16+
|7 October 2016
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|7 October 2016
|USA
|
|
|7 October 2016
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
PG
Production
KC Film Office, Vetter Brothers Filmworks
Also known as
The Matchbreaker, So Broken Up, Разводитель