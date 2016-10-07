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Poster of The Matchbreaker
5.6
Kinoafisha Films The Matchbreaker
5.6

The Matchbreaker

, 2016
The Matchbreaker
USA / Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Matchbreaker
5.6

Cast

Christina Grimmie
Emily
Osric Chau
Sam
Chris J. Kelly
Chris J. Kelly
Victoria Jackson
Mrs. Taylor
Ben Davies
Brian
Wesley Elder
Ethan
Olan Rogers
Olan Rogers
Mitchell
Shawna Howson
Lexy
Tessa Violet
Tricia
Torry Martin
Tully
Ashley Shelton
Veronica
Director Caleb Vetter
Writer Caleb Vetter, Wesley Elder, Marshal Younger, Torry Martin
Composer George Pauley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 7 October 2016
Release date
7 October 2016 Russia 16+
7 October 2016 Kazakhstan
7 October 2016 USA
7 October 2016 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Production KC Film Office, Vetter Brothers Filmworks
Also known as
The Matchbreaker, So Broken Up, Разводитель

Film rating

5.6
Rate 14 votes
5.6 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack The Matchbreaker
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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