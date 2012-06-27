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Poster of Continuity
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Continuity
7.0

Continuity

, 2012
Continuity
Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Continuity
7.0

Cast

Milton Welsh
Milton Welsh
Offizier
André Hennicke
André Hennicke
Torsten
Iris Böhm
Katja
Director Omer Fast
Writer Omer Fast
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 41 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 27 June 2012
Release date
27 June 2012 Germany
Also known as
Continuity, Ciągłość

Film rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 16 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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