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Площадки
7.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Continuity
7.0
Continuity
, 2012
Continuity
Germany / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
7.0
Cast
Milton Welsh
Offizier
André Hennicke
Torsten
Iris Böhm
Katja
Director
Omer Fast
Writer
Omer Fast
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
41 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
27 June 2012
Release date
27 June 2012
Germany
Also known as
Continuity, Ciągłość
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
13
votes
7
IMDb
Updated 16 December 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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