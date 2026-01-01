Menu
María Evoli
María Evoli
María Evoli
Date of Birth
2 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
5.8
The Inhabitant
(2017)
5.3
The Serpent and sister Ophelia
(2022)
4.7
We Are the Flesh
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2017
2016
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
5.3
The Serpent and sister Ophelia
La Exorcista
Horror, Thriller
2022, Mexico
Watch trailer
5.8
The Inhabitant
El habitante / The Inhabitant
Horror
2017, Mexico / Chile
Watch trailer
4.7
We Are the Flesh
Tenemos la carne
Horror, Sci-Fi, Drama
2016, Mexico / France
