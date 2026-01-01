Menu
María Evoli
Date of Birth
2 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

The Inhabitant 5.8
The Inhabitant (2017)
The Serpent and sister Ophelia 5.3
The Serpent and sister Ophelia (2022)
We Are the Flesh 4.7
We Are the Flesh (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Serpent and sister Ophelia 5.3
The Serpent and sister Ophelia La Exorcista
Horror, Thriller 2022, Mexico
Watch trailer
The Inhabitant 5.8
The Inhabitant El habitante / The Inhabitant
Horror 2017, Mexico / Chile
Watch trailer
We Are the Flesh 4.7
We Are the Flesh Tenemos la carne
Horror, Sci-Fi, Drama 2016, Mexico / France
