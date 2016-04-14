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6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Contemporary Color
6.3
Contemporary Color
, 2016
Contemporary Color
USA / Documentary / 18+
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6.3
Cast
Simon Bennett
Self - Announcer
David Byrne
Self
Christian Delmotte
Self - Brigadiers Director
Nelly Furtado
Self
Merrill Garbus
Self
Ira Glass
Self
Joe Harris
Self - Somerville HS Director
Mike Hartsock
Self
Ad-Rock
Self
Matt Hurley
Self - Black Watch Director
Director
Bill Ross
,
Turner Ross
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
14 April 2016
MPAA
PG-13
Also known as
Contemporary Color
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
14
votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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