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6.3
Kinoafisha
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Across the Don
6.3
Across the Don
, 2016
Across the Don
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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6.3
Cast
Dmitriy Tsupko
Georgiy Obuhov
Director
Evgeniy Grigorev
,
Olga Bondareva
,
Dmitriy Tsupko
,
Georgiy Obuhov
,
Nadezhda Hatskevich
,
Maria Korenkova
Writer
Evgeniy Grigorev
,
Maria Zelinskaya
Composer
Sergei Bobunets
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
9 September 2016
Production
«Pervoe Kino» Film Company
Also known as
Across the Don, Напротив Левого берега
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
12
votes
8.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 6 May 2025
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