Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Across the Don
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Across the Don
6.3

Across the Don

, 2016
Across the Don
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Across the Don
6.3

Cast

Dmitriy Tsupko
Georgiy Obuhov
Director Evgeniy Grigorev, Olga Bondareva, Dmitriy Tsupko, Georgiy Obuhov, Nadezhda Hatskevich, Maria Korenkova
Writer Evgeniy Grigorev, Maria Zelinskaya
Composer Sergei Bobunets
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 9 September 2016
Production «Pervoe Kino» Film Company
Also known as
Across the Don, Напротив Левого берега

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
8.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more