Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Strannye chastitsy
6.9
Strannye chastitsy
, 2014
Strannye chastitsy
Russia / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
6.9
Cast
Denis Klebleyev
Director
Denis Klebleyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
51 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
22 March 2015
Release date
22 March 2015
France
Also known as
Strannye chastitsy, Strange Particles, Dziwne elementy, Странные частицы
More
Film rating
6.9
Rate
13
votes
7.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree