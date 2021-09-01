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Poster of The Face of the Ash
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Face of the Ash
6.4

The Face of the Ash

, 2014
The Face of the Ash
Iraq / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Face of the Ash
6.4

Cast

Taha Aghajan
Naser Hasan
Director Shakhwan Idrees
Writer Shakhwan Idrees
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iraq
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2014
Also known as
The Face of the Ash, 遺灰の顔, Simay Xolamesh

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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