Beröringen, The Touch, El toque, Berøringen, Прикосновение, A Hora do Amor, Ai no sasurai, Atingerea, Berührungen, De band, Die Berührung, Dodir, Dotek, Dotyk, Érintés, Ha-Maga, I epafi, Kosketus, L'adultera, La carcoma, Le Lien, O Amante, Prisilietimas, Temas, The Touch - Beröringen, Η επαφή, 愛のさすらい, 紅杏
Film rating
6.3
Rate14 votes
6.3IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Sara KovacAre you going to have a baby? Is it David's child or your husbands?
Karin VergerusDoes it matter?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.