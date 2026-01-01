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Poster of The Touch
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Touch
6.3

The Touch

, 1971
Beröringen
USA, Sweden / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Touch
6.3

Cast

Bibi Andersson
Bibi Andersson
Karin Vergerus
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Andreas Vergerus
Sheila Reid
Sara Kovac
Margaretha Byström
Secretary to Andreas Vergerus
Elsa Ebbesen
Hospital Matron
Dennis Gotobed
English Civil Servant
Elliott Gould
Elliott Gould
David Kovac
Karin Gry
Neighbor
Staffan Hallerstam
Anders Vergerus
Barbro Hiort af Ornäs
Karin's Mother
Director Ingmar Bergman
Composer Carl Michael Bellman, Peter Covent, Jan Johansson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 14 July 1971
Release date
14 July 1971 Russia 16+
25 December 1971 Finland
14 December 1973 Germany
14 July 1971 Kazakhstan
30 August 1971 Sweden
14 July 1971 USA
14 July 1971 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $6,446
Production Cinematograph AB, ABC Pictures
Also known as
Beröringen, The Touch, El toque, Berøringen, Прикосновение, A Hora do Amor, Ai no sasurai, Atingerea, Berührungen, De band, Die Berührung, Dodir, Dotek, Dotyk, Érintés, Ha-Maga, I epafi, Kosketus, L'adultera, La carcoma, Le Lien, O Amante, Prisilietimas, Temas, The Touch - Beröringen, Η επαφή, 愛のさすらい, 紅杏

Film rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
6.3 IMDb

Quotes

Sara Kovac Are you going to have a baby? Is it David's child or your husbands?
Karin Vergerus Does it matter?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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