5.5Ni slova o futbole
Ni slova o futbole, 1973
USSR / Children's / 18+
Cast
Boris Kudryavtsev
dedushka Nadi
Gertruda Dvoynikova
Galina Ivanovna
Nadezhda Karpushina
Uchitelnitsa
Inga Budkevich
maty Buzulukova
Director Isaak Magiton
Writer Anatoli Grebnev
Composer Aleksandr Zatsepin
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 6 June 1973
Release date
|6 June 1973
|Russia
|6+
|7 July 1973
|USA
|6 June 1973
|USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Ni slova o futbole, Ani słowa o futbolu, Egy szót se a fociról!, Kein Wort über Fußball, Už ani slovo o fotbale!, Ни слова о футболе
Updated 6 May 2025
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