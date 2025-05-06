Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ni slova o futbole
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Ni slova o futbole
5.5

Ni slova o futbole

, 1973
Ni slova o futbole
USSR / Children's / 18+
Poster of Ni slova o futbole
5.5

Cast

Irina Volkova
Irina Volkova
Vitya Kharitonov
Slavik Korotkov
Misha Turchenkov
Zhenya Buzulukov
Tanya Gorodnicheva
Tomka
Yevgeniya Uralova
Yevgeniya Uralova
maty Nadi
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Vladimir Ivanovich, otets Nadi
Boris Kudryavtsev
dedushka Nadi
Vladimir Grammatikov
Vladimir Grammatikov
Kim Nikolayevich, trener
Gertruda Dvoynikova
Galina Ivanovna
Nadezhda Karpushina
Uchitelnitsa
Inga Budkevich
maty Buzulukova
Director Isaak Magiton
Writer Anatoli Grebnev
Composer Aleksandr Zatsepin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 6 June 1973
Release date
6 June 1973 Russia 6+
7 July 1973 USA
6 June 1973 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Ni slova o futbole, Ani słowa o futbolu, Egy szót se a fociról!, Kein Wort über Fußball, Už ani slovo o fotbale!, Ни слова о футболе

Film rating

5.5
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more