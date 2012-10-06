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7.4
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A Batalha do Passinho: O Filme
7.4
A Batalha do Passinho: O Filme
, 2012
A Batalha do Passinho: O Filme
Brazil / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Synopsis
The newest trend in Brazilians slums: the Passinho Dance. A new way to dance funk, but also a lifestyle, the Passinho fever is changing young boys' life around Brazil's outskirts.
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Cast
Bruninho
Cebolinha
Danilo
Gambá
Jackson
Lellê
Julio Ludemir
Pablinho
Joao Pedro
Leandra Perfects
Director
Emílio Domingos
Writer
Emílio Domingos
,
Julia Mariano
Composer
Vinimax
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Brazil
Runtime
1 hour 12 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
6 October 2012
Release date
11 October 2013
Brazil
Worldwide Gross
$6,945
Production
Osmose Filmes
Also known as
A Batalha do Passinho: O Filme, A Batalha do Passinho, La bataille du passinho
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
15
votes
7.7
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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