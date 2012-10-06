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Poster of A Batalha do Passinho: O Filme
7.4
Kinoafisha Films A Batalha do Passinho: O Filme
7.4

A Batalha do Passinho: O Filme

, 2012
A Batalha do Passinho: O Filme
Brazil / Documentary / 18+
Poster of A Batalha do Passinho: O Filme
7.4

Synopsis

The newest trend in Brazilians slums: the Passinho Dance. A new way to dance funk, but also a lifestyle, the Passinho fever is changing young boys' life around Brazil's outskirts.

Cast

Bruninho
Cebolinha
Danilo
Gambá
Jackson
Lellê
Julio Ludemir
Pablinho
Joao Pedro
Leandra Perfects
Director Emílio Domingos
Writer Emílio Domingos, Julia Mariano
Composer Vinimax
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 6 October 2012
Release date
11 October 2013 Brazil
Worldwide Gross $6,945
Production Osmose Filmes
Also known as
A Batalha do Passinho: O Filme, A Batalha do Passinho, La bataille du passinho

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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