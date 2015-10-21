Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
Michel Fuzellier, Babak Payami
Writer
Paolo Bonaldi, Lara Fremder, Michel Fuzellier, Lorenzo Orzari
Composer
Patrizio Fariselli
Animated film details
Country
Italy / France
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
21 October 2015
Release date
|24 August 2016
|France
|
|
|19 November 2015
|Italy
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$56,101
Production
2d3D Animations, Gertie, Montparnasse Productions
Also known as
Iqbal, l'enfant qui n'avait pas peur, Iqbal, a Tale of a Fearless Child, Iqbal - Bambini senza paura