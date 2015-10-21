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Poster of Iqbal, a Tale of a Fearless Child
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Iqbal, a Tale of a Fearless Child
6.4

Iqbal, a Tale of a Fearless Child

, 2015
Iqbal, a Tale of a Fearless Child
Italy, France / Animation / 18+
Poster of Iqbal, a Tale of a Fearless Child
6.4

Cast

Bruno Solo
Guzman
Yvan Le Bolloc'h
Kabir
Yvan Le Bolloc'h
Kabir
Victor Quilichini
Iqbal
Jacques Bouanich
Hakeem
Audrey Sablé
Emerson
Audrey Sablé
Emerson
Juan Llorca
Badaud 1
Juan Llorca
Badaud 1
Juan Llorca
Badaud 1
Gauthier Battoue
Gauthier Battoue
Karim
Kinz Mounier
Salman
Director Michel Fuzellier, Babak Payami
Writer Paolo Bonaldi, Lara Fremder, Michel Fuzellier, Lorenzo Orzari
Composer Patrizio Fariselli
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Italy / France
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 21 October 2015
Release date
24 August 2016 France
19 November 2015 Italy
Worldwide Gross $56,101
Production 2d3D Animations, Gertie, Montparnasse Productions
Also known as
Iqbal, l'enfant qui n'avait pas peur, Iqbal, a Tale of a Fearless Child, Iqbal - Bambini senza paura

Cartoon rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 28 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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