Cast
Danzan Badrashkiev
Sanalka
Cast and Crew
Composer
Maksim Koshevarov
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
12 February 2015
Release date
|26 July 2015
|Russia
| Люксор
|6+
|12 February 2015
|Canada
|
|G
|12 February 2015
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|16 February 2018
|Spain
|
|
|12 February 2015
|Ukraine
|
|
Production
Production Center "Vse horosho", Vsyo Khorosho
Also known as
Nebesnyy verblyud, Celestial Camel, As Aventuras de Bayir e o Camelo Branco, Das himmlische Kamel, De hemelse kameel, Nebesnyj Verbljud, Ουράνια καμήλα, Небесный верблюд, 天上的骆驼, Nasz biały wielbłąd