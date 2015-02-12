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Poster of Nebesnyy verblyud
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Nebesnyy verblyud
6.8

Nebesnyy verblyud

, 2016
Nebesnyy verblyud
Russia / Children's, Family / 18+
Poster of Nebesnyy verblyud
6.8

Cast

Mikhail Gasanov
Mikhail Gasanov
Bayir
Petr Novikov
Petr Novikov
Quarter
Viktor Sukhorukov
Viktor Sukhorukov
Honorary Movie Man
Irina Hurgunova
Dzhirgalka
Tseden Konayev
Tseden Konayev
Menke Davaich
Danzan Badrashkiev
Sanalka
Batr Mandzhiev
Father
Baira Mandzhieva
Mother
Vitali Makhov
Police lieutenant
Vitaly Nadbitov
Pox-face
Director Yuriy Feting
Writer Yuriy Feting, Elzyata Mandzhiyeva
Composer Maksim Koshevarov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 12 February 2015
Release date
26 July 2015 Russia Люксор 6+
12 February 2015 Canada G
12 February 2015 Kazakhstan
16 February 2018 Spain
12 February 2015 Ukraine
Production Production Center "Vse horosho", Vsyo Khorosho
Also known as
Nebesnyy verblyud, Celestial Camel, As Aventuras de Bayir e o Camelo Branco, Das himmlische Kamel, De hemelse kameel, Nebesnyj Verbljud, Ουράνια καμήλα, Небесный верблюд, 天上的骆驼, Nasz biały wielbłąd

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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