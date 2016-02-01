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6.1
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Radio Dreams
6.1
Radio Dreams
, 2016
Radio Dreams
USA / Comedy / 18+
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6.1
Synopsis
A brilliant and misunderstood Iranian writer struggles to pursue his ambitious goal of bringing together Metallica and Kabul Dreams, Afghanistan's first rock band.
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Cast
Larry Laverty
James
Kyle Kernan
Wrestling Coach
Bella Warda
Vida
Lars Ulrich
Self
Boshra Dastournezhad
Maral
Mohsen Namjoo
Hamid
Siddique Ahmed
Self
Mahmood Schricker
Morad
Mohammad Talani
Reza
Sulyman Qardash
Self
Keyumars Hakim
Mr.Afshar
Director
Babak Jalali
Writer
Babak Jalali
,
Aida Ahadiany
Composer
Mahmood Schricker
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
1 February 2016
Release date
1 February 2016
Russia
18+
1 February 2016
Kazakhstan
1 February 2016
Netherlands
19 February 2017
Ukraine
Budget
$500,000
Worldwide Gross
$27,836
Production
Butimar Productions
Also known as
Radio Dreams, A Metallica Perzsiában, Man in Charge, Радиогрезы, Радіомрії, 摇滚收音机, 无线追梦人
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
12
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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