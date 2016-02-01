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Poster of Radio Dreams
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Radio Dreams
6.1

Radio Dreams

, 2016
Radio Dreams
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Radio Dreams
6.1

Synopsis

A brilliant and misunderstood Iranian writer struggles to pursue his ambitious goal of bringing together Metallica and Kabul Dreams, Afghanistan's first rock band.

Cast

Larry Laverty
James
Kyle Kernan
Wrestling Coach
Bella Warda
Vida
Lars Ulrich
Self
Boshra Dastournezhad
Maral
Mohsen Namjoo
Hamid
Siddique Ahmed
Self
Mahmood Schricker
Morad
Mohammad Talani
Reza
Sulyman Qardash
Self
Keyumars Hakim
Mr.Afshar
Director Babak Jalali
Writer Babak Jalali, Aida Ahadiany
Composer Mahmood Schricker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 1 February 2016
Release date
1 February 2016 Russia 18+
1 February 2016 Kazakhstan
1 February 2016 Netherlands
19 February 2017 Ukraine
Budget $500,000
Worldwide Gross $27,836
Production Butimar Productions
Also known as
Radio Dreams, A Metallica Perzsiában, Man in Charge, Радиогрезы, Радіомрії, 摇滚收音机, 无线追梦人

Film rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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